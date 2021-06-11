Government will continue assisting Fijians

The Fijian government has to date distributed a total of 34, 700 food ration, grocery and essential item packs to people affected by the pandemic.

It says they stand ready to assist all Fijians during these difficult times.

5, 200 groceries and essential item packs have been distributed to those in targeted lockdown and home isolation.

867 groceries and essential item packs were delivered to Nadi lockdown zones on Saturday, 60 packs in Kinoya while 15 packs were distributed in Lami for fisheries staff under quarantine

Yesterday, 425 packs were delivered to lockdown areas in Naitasiri which include Vuisiga Village, Laselevu Village and Matainasau.

To date, 655 packs have been delivered to these areas in Naitasiri.

A total of 143 packs have been delivered to Kinoya.