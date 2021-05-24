Government will assist Fijians in the Namara Tiri lockdown

The government will be providing essential food and supplies to most families in the Namara Tiri lockdown area in Labasa.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says most low-income earners reside within this lockdown area and they will ensure that COVID-19 safe measures are put in place when delivering these items.

He says they have also been able to establish 60 primary contacts of the three positive cases in Namara Tiri Labasa, however, there are ongoing investigations to verify the final number of contacts.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says checkpoints have been set up at the two road entry points into the settlement.

He says their contact tracing teams have identified the places where the second COVID-19 case went, hence they will be placing a restricted movement for the greater Labasa Town Area.

The Permanent Secretary says they have also taken certain measures such as all persons in a public place in the Provinces of Bua and Macuata must wear a face covering and essential business providers can remain open with strict COVID measures.

“Within the Labasa Town Area, higher-risk businesses, such as gyms, movie theatres, video gaming shops, cyber cafes, taverns, bars, billiard shops and amusement arcades cannot open for at least the next 14 days.”

Dr Fong says the Nabouwalu index case is in stable condition and the members of their family have continued to test negative for the virus.

All primary contacts’ exit swabs have also returned negative.

The Ministry is also strengthening its network of Northern screening clinics and is encouraging anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to visit one immediately.