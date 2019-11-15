Home

Government to lockdown 240-square-metre portion of Soasoa area in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 4, 2020 4:01 pm

The government will be locking down a 240-square-metre portion of Soasoa area in Labasa.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is where the contact tracing for the first case in the North is underway.

He says the surrounding homes, and neighbours he came into contact with, will be under this contained area.

The Prime Minister adds if it’s determined that the spread has risked going beyond these boundaries, Government will expand them accordingly.

Click here for more on COVID-19

