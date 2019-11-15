Government to lead by example

The government will be leading the push for Fijians to download the careFiji App.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they will be mandating that all users of government issued phones, members of the disciplined forces, and users with phones issued by government-funded statutory bodies, download the careFIJI App.

He stressed the App will do far more than make the contact tracing more efficient and effective.

Bainimarama says it will instill a sense of confidence in other countries showing the world, and tourists, that Fiji is perhaps the safest nation on earth.

“Entities in which the government holds an interest and social welfare recipients, other government assistance beneficiaries as well as civil servants should all download careFIJI. We’ll also be working closely with our private sector partners, particularly those in key economic sectors with large staff numbers, to encourage uptake of the App.”

He stresses the success of this App rests in the hearts and hands of every Fijian.

“Most of our public interactions take place in the workplace, wherever that may be. Especially for those of us working indoors for extended periods of time, our places of work can pose a serious risk, that’s why working Fijians must download careFIJI.”

The App can be downloaded from Google Playstore or the Apple App store.