Government to assist aspiring farmers

There is a new programme to support 330 Fijians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are returning to rural areas to focus on agriculture.

The Back to Rural Agriculture programme is being run by the Ministry of Agriculture.

As a startup, the program will include a package of $400 per individual, including $250 worth of farming tools, $100 worth of planting materials, and $50 cash to buy any other items needed.

Planting materials will also be distributed based on individual requirements and land suitability.

Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says their priority will be Fijians who’ve lost their jobs because of the second wave of COVID-19 and are returning to rural areas to become full-time farmers.

“The back to rural agriculture program is designed to provide basic support to leverage them, and get them to enter the agriculture sector in their respective rural areas, villages, and settlements with ease”.

Application forms will be made available at the Agriculture Stations from tomorrow.

Those applying will have to provide evidence of loss of job due to COVID-19 and no other alternative sources of income for the family.

At least five acres of land should be readily available with supporting documents and applicants must be aspiring crop farmers with an intention to take on full-time farming as a core activity.

If the farm is located in a rural village, a supporting letter from the community leader is to be provided.