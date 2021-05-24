Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Government to assist aspiring farmers|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Vunisei Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|CFL follows Health Ministry’s advice|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Government to assist aspiring farmers

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:30 pm

There is a new programme to support 330 Fijians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are returning to rural areas to focus on agriculture.

The Back to Rural Agriculture programme is being run by the Ministry of Agriculture.

As a startup, the program will include a package of $400 per individual, including $250 worth of farming tools, $100 worth of planting materials, and $50 cash to buy any other items needed.

Article continues after advertisement

Planting materials will also be distributed based on individual requirements and land suitability.

Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says their priority will be Fijians who’ve lost their jobs because of the second wave of COVID-19 and are returning to rural areas to become full-time farmers.

“The back to rural agriculture program is designed to provide basic support to leverage them, and get them to enter the agriculture sector in their respective rural areas, villages, and settlements with ease”.

Application forms will be made available at the Agriculture Stations from tomorrow.

Those applying will have to provide evidence of loss of job due to COVID-19 and no other alternative sources of income for the family.

At least five acres of land should be readily available with supporting documents and applicants must be aspiring crop farmers with an intention to take on full-time farming as a core activity.

If the farm is located in a rural village, a supporting letter from the community leader is to be provided.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.