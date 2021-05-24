Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu

The 56-member government team which left for Kadavu this morning will be deployed to different districts to mitigate the increasing number of COVID-19 cases on the island.

Chief Surgeon, Doctor Josese Turagava says at last count, Kadavu had 135 COVID-19 cases scattered on the island.

Dr Turagava says they will distribute teams into the nine districts with Turaga ni Koros and village health workers to screen, contain and mitigate within the different districts.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds once they are able to manage the districts, they will be able to mitigate the spread of the virus on the whole island.

“The clinical team will be based in Vunisea and part of would-be at Kavala Bay in order to access people and sort of the serious cases and if necessary refer them to Suva and we are thankful that the Veivueti team will also be around to help.”

He says 97.8 percent of Fijians in Kadavu have received their first dose.

The team of doctors, nurses, RFMF personnel and other officials are expected to spend a month on the island.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard