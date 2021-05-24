Home

Six-month-old baby amongst the 11 COVID-19 deaths|Ministry identifies areas of concern|Ministry strengthens quarantine operation|Breach in travel protocols a concern|Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|Borders will only open if we do everything right: PM|Lockdown imposed on Labasa settlement |Somosomo villagers in Yasawa on high alert|MOH re-visits quarantine protocols|Tertiary students provide vaccination details|Over 900 businesses given approvals to operate|Operation launched to assist street dwellers|MoH considers vaccinating children|EFL donates hand sanitizers|Families assisted under Solo Moms project|Police enforce protection measures in Labasa Town|Three new COVID infections recorded in North|COVID response team deployed to Kadavu|Nine more COVID deaths recorded|Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system|Curfew hours brought forward for Labasa|Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu|FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments|Travel to Koro Island suspended|Resorts target local market|
Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 6:02 am

The 56-member government team which left for Kadavu this morning will be deployed to different districts to mitigate the increasing number of COVID-19 cases on the island.

Chief Surgeon, Doctor Josese Turagava says at last count, Kadavu had 135 COVID-19 cases scattered on the island.

Dr Turagava says they will distribute teams into the nine districts with Turaga ni Koros and village health workers to screen, contain and mitigate within the different districts.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds once they are able to manage the districts, they will be able to mitigate the spread of the virus on the whole island.

“The clinical team will be based in Vunisea and part of would-be at Kavala Bay in order to access people and sort of the serious cases and if necessary refer them to Suva and we are thankful that the Veivueti team will also be around to help.”

He says 97.8 percent of Fijians in Kadavu have received their first dose.

The team of doctors, nurses, RFMF personnel and other officials are expected to spend a month on the island.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

