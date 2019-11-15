Home

$40m top-up for health ministry

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 26, 2020 10:43 pm

Government has announced a $40 million budget for the Health Ministry in the fight against COVID-19.

This is on top of the $347.5m that is in play for the current financial year.

Ministry of Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will help the medical professionals get equipment that is needed in the treatment and fight against coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

“Put more simply supplies like facemask to complex and more expensive equipment like ventilators in our hospitals. It will fund more personal protective gear for workers and thermal scanners. It will fund the setup of fever clinics throughout the country to isolate at-risk patients.”

Fiji currently has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Click here for more on COVID-19

