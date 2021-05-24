Government outsources food ration delivery

NewWorld and Shop N Save Supermarket will be delivering household packs to those in targeted lockdown areas and home isolation.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they had put out an expression of interest in the private sector and 19 applications were received from various businesses including supermarkets.

Sayed-Khaiyum says out of these, they had selected two.

“Shop N Save staff will be delivering food and has already completed their training with the Ministry of Health in respect to their various health protocols. In fact today, they were out on a learning run in Qauia settlement and there’s about 542 homes that are being delivered with food today and in fact, would have been completed by now. They will then take on those deliveries completely together with New World.”

The two supermarkets have been contracted to supply household items including groceries in the Lami and Nausori containment zone and in Nadi.