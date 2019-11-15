Government needs to help beat COVID-19: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says his Government can’t let Coronavirus win and will continue to help stimulate the economy wherever possible.

He says with the Fijian economy slowed by the pandemic and the society in a struggle for its health, it is up to the Government to be the locomotive that Fiji going.

Bainimarama says with the 2020/2021 budget, the main focus was to create jobs through public works for Fijians, and millions of dollars that can circulate through the Fijian economy.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds nationwide curfew and closing our border was two of the most difficult decisions government had to make, but this was necessary.

The PM adding building and creating jobs is also necessary, and Fiji will move forward wherever it can, and come out of this dark period stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, while commissioning the new Nayavu Police Post in Wainibuka, Tailevu, Bainimarama says it is Government’s job to make sure that the Police are able to give that critical emergency aid to a community.

He adds the new building can now withstand a Category 5 cyclone, which will aid the force to do its job well in serving the people.