Government identifies anomaly

The government was able to identify that over 57,000 Fijians who are vaccinated did not have their records synched online.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says these people had applied for the unemployment benefit.

Sayed-Khaiyum says around 200 civil servants, majority of whom are teachers are trying to fix this anomaly as the government continues to make payouts for them.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Fijian Government]

He says there have been progress as the majority have been paid the assistance.

“We have 57,913 people in that category and 46,800 of those have already been paid, the other the verification process are still taking place.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says most of these applicants are from the Western Division.

Head of Vaccination Taskforce, Doctor Rachael Devi says they will look into improving this for future reference.

“This will definitely help us clean up our data and especially not just now in terms of the first and second dose but in the near future if science directs us for booster dozes and we’ve been talking about it from the very beginning of the importance of registration and recalls system.”

The payout continues to be processed for these Fijians as well as those who applied but were not vaccinated during the application window.

They were given a chance to get their first jab by Friday.

