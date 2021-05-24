Government continues to target November

The government is confident that Fiji will welcome international visitors well before December as it anticipates the opening of the international border by November.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the opening of international borders is dependent on our vaccination rate.

“While much of that depends on the next several weeks and what the science informs us is safest, I want the Fijians who depend on tourism to know we are everything possible to get you back to work and bring this industry back from the brink.”

He adds this is essential in reviving an industry that has been severely battered by COVID-19 for almost two years.

Fiji will also gradually open quarantine-free travel to people from countries whose vaccination rate is similar to ours.

