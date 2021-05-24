Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|Decision pending on containment borders|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Government continues to target November

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 17, 2021 12:56 pm
[File Photo]

The government is confident that Fiji will welcome international visitors well before December as it anticipates the opening of the international border by November.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the opening of international borders is dependent on our vaccination rate.

“While much of that depends on the next several weeks and what the science informs us is safest, I want the Fijians who depend on tourism to know we are everything possible to get you back to work and bring this industry back from the brink.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this is essential in reviving an industry that has been severely battered by COVID-19 for almost two years.

Fiji will also gradually open quarantine-free travel to people from countries whose vaccination rate is similar to ours.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.