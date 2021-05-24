Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Government continues support for maritime islands

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 21, 2021 3:57 am

The FijiFirst government has been supporting maritime based businesses, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

While responding to question posed by Opposition MP Anare Jale on the assistance provided to maritime islands, Minister for Commerce, Transport Faiyaz Koya said the government helps them generate income from their primary traits and alternative livelihood programmes.

Koya says 60 women from Vanua Balavu were assisted with the establishment of a business centre that also functions as a collection centre for handicrafts, training and manufacturing site for weaving which amounted to over $76,000.

Article continues after advertisement

He says another community Income Generated Project was provided to Cicia villagers for their Organic Virgin Coconut Oil and Ginger Project.

“The total project cost amounted to $69,666. The assistance allowed the procurement of electronic scrapper, VCO filter, coconut press, generator, goat fence, seedlings and hardware materials. The project has indirectly assisted around 320 people and further direct assistance to 80 individuals”.

The government has allocated a total of $2.28million for subsidized shipping service to maritime communities including Vanua Balavu, Lakeba, Kabara, Ogea, and Ono-i-Lau.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

