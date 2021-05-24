Government assistance totals $439m to date

The Government has provided more than $439m as part of its various initiatives and distributed more than 52,000 food and essential item packs.

The government has also received reports that activity is also picking up in the business sector as a result of the various government assistance in place.

Thousands of Fijians have benefitted from the various initiatives with people purchasing goods and items to help provide for themselves and their families.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that the COVID-19 crisis which is affecting the whole world requires compassion and action.

The government has paid out $72m to more than 20,000 Fijians as part of the assistance program for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard