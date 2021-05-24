Government assistance continues despite criticism

Individuals who continue to criticize the government are in-fact driving the State to continue to do well and keep moving Fiji forward.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says continuous lies will only take Fiji back and will see innocent Fijians miss out on opportunities.

Bainimarama says the government will continue to provide assistance, giving examples of farmers, market vendors and other ordinary Fijians who have benefitted.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are people who continue to say things to go against the government and its various initiative and assistance. This will not let us down. It will make us even stronger. We have assistance for those that needs it. This also includes farmers, we have the FDB assistance for businesses, it’s all part of the governments support to help Fijians. So if you are still stuck on the wrong side, make a decision.”

He adds the government has prioritized the needs of people by putting in place initiatives to help Fijians bounce back during these trying times.

Bainimarama has commended Fijians that continue to stay the course and believe in the government’s work.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard