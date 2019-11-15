Government and EFL agrees to pay bills for subsidized customers

Energy Fiji Limited and the government have agreed to cover a hundred percent of electricity costs for up to the first 100 units for all its subsidize customers.

The Attorney General announcing in parliament says these households are for those earning less than $30,000 annually and are registered with EFL.

Sayed-Khaiyum says customers will only be responsible to pay a nine percent VAT.

He says this assistance will fully match governments fifty percent subsidy in EFL.

The Minister says all subsidized EFL customers will be granted one month to make their electricity payments and this will continue to December 31st, 2020.