Ration distribution team pulled out from Caubati today

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 17, 2021 5:51 pm

A food ration distribution team had to be pulled out from Caubati earlier today as people started lining up for food packs.

Ministry for Economy, Coordinator Kamal Gounder, says those who came out were not all part of the recipients, and did not heed advice that deliveries will be made to each household on their list.

Gounder adds they will be returning to the area to distribute under strict measures.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will be discussing this with the Fiji Police Force on whether we could take few officers either this evening or tomorrow morning to go back to this areas to deliver the ration packs.”

Gounder says this is one of the issue causing delays in ration distribution to certain areas within the Suva-Nausori lockdown area.

Responding to concerns raised by some Fijians questioning the delay in distribution within other areas, Gounder says clearing of data is another factor.

He adds that in certain instances, more than one person from the same household applied for the food ration and clearing of these data is causing delay as well.

