Google Co-Founder donates medical supplies to Fiji

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 19, 2021 3:40 pm

More help continues to come for Fiji as the country battles its second wave of the coronavirus.

Co-Founder of Google Larry Page donated cartons of COVID 19 medical supplies consisting of face masks, gowns and gloves.

The supplies were delivered at the Nadi International Airport earlier this week in his private jet that came from Hawai’i.

Page was in Fiji last year with his family for holiday at Tavarua Island Resort.

Also this morning, 12.9 tonnes of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies arrived at the Nadi Airport.

The donation was given by World Food Programme in the fight against COVID-19.

