Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu

Savusavu residents turned up in numbers today to get their vaccination for COVID-19 at Khemendra Central School.

This is the first vaccination drive to be conducted in the Northern Division following the recent outbreak of the virus.

Priority for the vaccination is given to frontline workers including civil servants who are part of the contact tracing teams along with their families, public service vehicle drivers, bankers and individuals who are over 60 years and have underlying health issues.

A good number of elderly citizens got their jabs since the vaccination started at 9am.

55-year-old Gaya Wati says she chose to get vaccinated to protect herself and her family.

Wati looks after her grandson at home and says it’s important for people to get vaccinated for the safety of loved ones they live with.

69-year-old Sala Adi of Savudrodro Settlement says there is nothing wrong in getting vaccinated as it is for a good purpose.

The vaccination program will continue tomorrow.