Good Samaritan takes in stranded couple

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 19, 2021 12:14 pm
From left: Vijendra Kumar and his wife with the Tavua couple.

A 61-year-old man from Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva has opened up his home to a Tavua couple stranded in Suva.

The couple have been away from their family for nearly a month due to COVID restrictions.

Despite being laid off from his job, Vijendra Kumar has shown the true Fijian spirit of veilomani during the global health crisis.

Kumar says the couple came to Suva last month and have been living with them ever since.

“His wife had an operation at the CWM Hospital and after the treatment, they couldn’t get home because of the COVID restrictions in place.”

Despite struggling to make ends meet, Vijendra Kumar is determined to ensure the couple is well enough to return home when borders open.

“Even though I am struggling because I recently lost my job – I know things will get better but we must first fight this virus together. Helping people in such situations is the first step. They have a family in Tavua so I know they must be missing them.”

Not many would be this generous during these times but such acts of kindness give everyone a little hope.

The couple for the first time have missed their granddaughter’s birthday earlier this week.

For now, it’s just pictures and video calls that keep them connected.

