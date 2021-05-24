Home

Good feedback from outer islands

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 7:45 am

Head of Vaccination Taskforce, Doctor Rachel Devi says she is pleased with the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in some remote islands.

These include Ovalau, Kadavu, Koro, Cicia and Vanuabalavu.

Dr Devi says her team has been receiving good feedback from their health staff on these islands.

Article continues after advertisement

She says their staff are going from village to village to vaccinate villagers whenever the vaccine reaches the islands.

Dr Devi says the vaccines are not sent in large quantities as they do not want to have wastage and that it is sent whenever a boat is due for traveling.

She also says they will start administering the vaccine on the Mamanuca and Yasawa groups in the coming weeks.

