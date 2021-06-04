GMR Foundation continues to distribute food packs

During this tough time more NGOs continue to assist Fijians as the pandemic has left thousands unemployed.

One in particular is the GMR Foundation Fiji who have been distributing food rations around the country.

Coordinator Mohammad Ali, says they have distributed almost 4,000 food packs.

“This ration is for all the needy people who have been affected by COVID and this distribution we have done with strict guidelines by the Ministry of Health.”

Ali says yesterday 500 basic food packs were distributed to the villages in Sigatoka.

For the families it’s a timely assistance as many have been left unemployed for months.

The GMR Foundation Fiji worked with the district office to identify families that were in need.