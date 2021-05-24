Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 2, 2021 12:40 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Battling COVID-19 requires a global response as no country can do it alone.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while receiving 2.7 million KN-95 masks in Suva this morning, highlighted that cooperation is critical to protecting people from the virus.

Bainimarama says while this consignment is valued at $1.1m, however, the protection offered by the masks and lives they help save is priceless.

Article continues after advertisement

“These masks offer protection and are testaments to the solidarity that binds our global Fijian family. This shipment has arrived in Fiji from the Reach 4 Your Future Foundation in Australia which is led by our proud son of Fiji Ganesh Chand.”

He adds Fiji is well ahead of schedule to meet the vaccination target of 80 percent adults by October end.

As Fiji achieves a new threshold for the full vaccination of the adult population, Bainimarama says they will carefully roll back some of the health protection measures and eventually open borders.

Bainimarama has also acknowledged the Reach 4 Your Future Foundation based in Australia for supporting Fiji’s fight against COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

