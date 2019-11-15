Global fight against COVID-19 continues

The Health Ministry continues to conduct random testing on workers who are at the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says so far no health personnel has contracted the virus.

“For example those who may have been looking after COVID-19 patients. Those who have been looking after isolation facilities, those in emergency departments. So we are picking randomly. So if it’s your time to test – we test them and so far until now we haven’t found anyone with COVID-19.”

With only three active cases remaining and with no new cases recorded for over 40 days now, Dr Waqainabete says Fiji’s global fight against the coronavirus continues.

The Minister adds they also continue to test Fijians who have pneumonia or severe respiratory symptoms including those who have completed their 14th day of quarantine.