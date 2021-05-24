Home

Get the jab to reunite says PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 5, 2021 6:41 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging villagers in the maritime islands to get vaccinated.

This comes as word is that the vaccination rate in the islands is slow.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama says maritime islanders can only be reunited with their families in Viti Levu if they are fully jabbed.

Article continues after advertisement

“Vaccination turnout in maritime villages is really low. We should get the two jabs to help ease movement restrictions and also keep everyone safe from the virus.”

Bainimarama says moving around the country will be a challenge for those who refuse to get the jab and they will miss out on a lot of opportunities.

To date, 96% of adults have received at least one dose, and 74.8% are now fully vaccinated. (Change figures before morning read as it will change overnight)

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

