COVID-19
COVID-19

Genomic sequence needed to test for new variant

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 12:20 pm

Discussions are underway with development partners to bring genomic sequencing capacity into Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is to test and discover new variants without sending the specimen to the Doherty Lab in Melbourne to keep track.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization says that new variants can destabilize the efficacy of the COVID vaccines.

“There’s a number of characteristics of it that cause some concerns and because of course any changes in the virus pose some threat to its ability for the vaccines to work.”

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the new variants can be found in countries where there is a wider community transmission for a longer period of time.

“We don’t have a new variant and we encourage everyone to be vaccinated. We are seeing variants come from places in which the virus lingers longer in the community. We have the capacity to stop that by ensuring that people get vaccinated.”

Fiji has been dealing with community transmission since June 24th.

