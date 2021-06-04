Home

General Practitioners call on Fijians to get vaccinated

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 13, 2021 12:34 pm

Those who are advocating against and casting doubts about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, are doing a great disservice to the nation.

The concern has been raised by the Fiji College of General Practitioners as they are pleading with the adults to register and get vaccinated.

President, Dr Ram Raju, says our borders will not open to the international community until a vast majority of the population gets vaccinated.

Dr Raju adds says it will remain closed to the tourism market, which is the lifeline of Fiji’s economy.

He highlighted that Fijians must remember that everyone gets vaccinated with a wide range of vaccine from birth and Fiji has had a proud record of the immunization program with almost 100% acceptance.

Dr Raju says every parent would be well aware that the immunizations or vaccinations is given routinely when babies are born and periodically at certain intervals until they enter primary school level.

He says Fiji is facing a grave crisis with the spread of COVID-19 and the Ministry of Health staff are actively engaged in the vaccination program as every effort is being made to contain the virus.

According to Dr Raju, the sooner the Fijian population gets vaccinated against COVID-19, the better it will be for everyone.

He adds the front-line workers which include all general practitioners and their staff in Fiji have received the first and second doses of the vaccination.

