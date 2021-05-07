Home

General Practitioners all in to support Fijians

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 4:50 am

The Fiji College of General Practitioners is all in to support Fiji’s health care during this outbreak.

Speaking to FBC News college spokesperson says that they are awaiting directives on how and where their services will be committed to do.

“The general practitioners are willing to be all in. We just need to know when and where we stand at the moment in terms of whatever help is required. Because there is a lot of practitioners that are doing a lot on their own. We just need them to come together and come forth”.

Discussions are still ongoing on how General Practitioners will be filling the gap created by the Lautoka Hospital being locked down.

