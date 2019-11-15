Further delays in capital work says FRA

Some major capital projects were delayed due to the prolonged wet weather, and the Fiji Roads Authority says there maybe further disruptions due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

Chief Executive, Jonathan Moore says there has been a general slowdown in capital projects due to movement restrictions.

Moore says while work on the Tamavua-i-Wai bridge continues, maintaining physical distancing has been a challenge for the workers.

“We are still working on the Tamavua bridge and our safety team is there all the time to make sure it is being done in a safe way, not safe in just construction safety but also safe in the separation and distancing way as well. but I think many of the contracts will be slowing down.”

Moore highlighted the current projects will only be carried out if safety measures are strictly adhered to.

“We have told the contractors you don’t do any more work until you demonstrate you can do it safely, when they do that we will let them work, now if we have to suspend contracts we will do that but thats the last resort.”

Apart from the Tamavua-i wai bridge construction, FRA was to carry out some footpath projects in the central and the western division.

These projects have been pushed back slightly not only due to the impacts of COVID-19 but because FRA had to divert its resources for emergency clean up and restoration following TC Harold.