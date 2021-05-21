Funeral gatherings cause of massive spread

The Ministry of Health says those cheating the funeral gatherings protocols have caused the rise in cases of COVID-19.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, highlighted this saying funeral gatherings have appeared to be the most troublesome event for the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Fong says while it is difficult to lose a loved one, people must adjust to the current situation and avoid large gatherings.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says Fijians needs to stop twisting measures to suit personal satisfaction.

“Our investigations has indicated that in some instances went up to 100 persons and what was done was that they split up the 10- persons into 5 bubbles of 20 persons in one compound in order to appear to comply to requirements of funeral gathering, many of you will understand that this does not make sense.”

Dr. Fong advises that Fijians can always hold a memorial event for their loved ones when some normalcy is back.

Head of Health Protection Dr. Alisha Sahukhan says the majority of new cases are linked to existing clusters.

She confirms these clusters are large because they are linked to mass gatherings particularly funerals.

Dr. Sahukhan has urged Fijians to refrain from mass gatherings as well refuse to meet at other social events.