Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that funeral gathering restrictions have been increased to 20 persons.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is made possible as Fiji has achieved a little over 50 percent of full vaccination.

Dr Fong says while the increasing vaccination rate is a good sign, the COVID-19 measures in place must still be followed.

The Government is urging eligible Fijians who are yet to be fully vaccinated to visit their nearest vaccination centre when they are due for their second jab.

The Permanent Secretary says the increase in full vaccination will also result in the easing of certain restrictions.

