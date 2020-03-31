Fund pays out over $13m in COVID-19 assistance

About 18,400 Fiji National Provident Fund members have been paid $13.95 million as part of the COVID-19 assistance.

A little over $2m was subsidized by the government and $11.90m has been paid by the Fund.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the volume of applications continues to increase with more than 46,791 to date.

14,900 applications still need to be processed and paid.

Koroi says the number of applications received since the assistance opened, has reached almost 70% of the total number of applications processed throughout 2019.

The CEO says while the Fund copes with this huge demand, they are pleading with members to be patient, reassuring members that each application will be processed.

Although the Fund has a digital submission platform, a huge number of applications were received manually, including 7,700 applications from the Western Division.

These applications have been prioritized for processing this week as the forms were delayed due to lock down restrictions. The same application forms also underwent a quarantine and scanning process.

Jaoji Koroi adds the FNPF understands the urgency of disbursing members’ funds due to economic hardships, however, the Fund will ensure that applications go through the required checks.

Teams have also been mobilised to deal with incomplete or queried applications which adds to delays in processing.

The Fund has also encouraged members to apply now if they haven’t as they continue to assess when they have passed the peak submission period for the scheme.

