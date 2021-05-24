Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says vaccines do not offer 100 percent protection and there will always be room for infection.

“To answer your question, if you’re fully vaccinated can you still get infected, yes there’s a lesser chance that you will get infected, but yes it is still possible.”

The Ministry of Health confirms that Fiji’s current COVID response will be reviewed.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabere says although community contact tracing has stopped plans are to test for fully vaccinated individuals if and when necessary.

“So doesn’t mean that someone is fully vaccinated that they will never be tested again. There are circumstances when they will need to be tested.”

So far three individuals died less than two weeks after receiving their second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong clarified a two-week period needs to be completed in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

