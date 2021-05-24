Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stressed only those individuals who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 31st can qualify for the $360 Unemployment Assistance.

The application window which opens from Monday is only for unemployed adults in Viti Levu who are not on any other form of government assistance.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the closing date of application is Friday October 15th.

He clarifies that people who may not have received the second dose at the time of the application can still apply, as long as they get vaccinated by 31st October and provide evidence of it.

“So if for example, maybe your second dose is due week after next and the application closes end of next week – you can still apply as long as you get your second dose by 31st October.”

Sayed-Khaiyum is also reminding Fijians that applications with incorrect details, for example, incorrect TIN, Birth Registration Number, and FNPF number will be disqualified, and the Ministry will not accept changes after.

“So please ensure that you provide your correct details. In the last round we have given enormous leeway to allow applicants to change details after applying since most people weren’t familiar with the application process however, this will not be considered in the next round.”

The Minister for Economy says disbursements will begin as early as next month.