Full vaccination close to 37%

As of the 16th August 536,123 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 216,012 have received their second doses.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says that 91.4% of the target population have received at least one dose and 36.8% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

The ministry is continuing with a mop up exercise of the first dose campaign to specifically target specific communities with low coverage, and correct the total eligible population for the current vaccination program.

A total of 309,940 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 352,801 tested since testing began in March 2020.

The 7-day daily test average is 1507 tests per day or 1.7 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 32.8%.

The seven-day average of new cases per day is 476 cases per day or 538 cases per million population per day.

