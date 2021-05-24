Full compliance for North isolation cases

All protocols are being strictly adhered to in all home isolation cases in Savusavu says Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqumu.

Naiqumu says there have been concerns raised about these home isolations from several villages.

Speaking to FBC News, he says approval for this was given by the Ministry of Health and all protocols are being followed.

Naiqumu adds several villages have implemented strict movement measures as a precautionary measure.

Others, he says have opted to further isolate villagers returning from Viti Levu after they have been released from the government quarantine facilities.

Naiqumu also says some villages have a COVID-19 committee that they are working with, in regards to adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

This, he says is the concept they wish to have in place for all villages.

Meanwhile, the Cakaudrove Provincial Office along with Savusavu Police and MOH teams continue carrying out awareness on COVID-19 protocols and vaccination.

