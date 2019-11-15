FTUC comments are irrelevant

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has brushed aside Fiji Trade Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony’s criticism of COVID-19 being declared an act of God.

Parliament yesterday passed amendments to the Employment Relations Act which states that an act of God includes a pandemic as declared by the World Health Organisation.

Anthony then released a statement saying the “pandemic is man-made, and China is not located in heaven. The lockdowns were imposed by governments, not God.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is irrelevant in the face of the hardships faced by Fijians during the COVID-19 crisis.

“If you look at comments that have come out from the trade unions, in particular people like Felix – I understand he’s sort of disappeared for the past couple of months, apparently nobody can get in touch with him – but he’s come out and made this statement. I don’t know what’s driving him. I’m not sure what he’s motivations are and I’m not really concerned about what he thinks about China or his vision of God”.

The Minister adds there has been nothing constructive from Anthony and other unionists while the government has been trying to lift the confidence of employers and employees.