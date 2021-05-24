Home

FTA members told to make informed choices

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 12:42 pm
Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary, Paula Manumanunitoga [Source: You Tube]

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary, Paula Manumanunitoga has pleaded with members to make informed choices with regards to receiving the vaccine.

Speaking on a Radio FijiOne Program Manumanunitoga says time is running out.

He says the directive by the government for civil servants to be vaccinated or otherwise face consequences is clear.

Manumanunitoga says the Association will not be dictating a decision for their members.

He adds that teachers need to take into consideration their families and what is important to them when making a decision.

