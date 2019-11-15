FTA closed until further notice

The Fijian Teachers Association office is closed until further notice as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

FTA General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga says all FTA officers will be working from home from Monday.

Manumanunitoga is also urging all their members to send all applications via email.

“We have taken that bold step especially working in an office where members from around the company come in to lodge their applications especially loan applications, medical applications and all that. We fear that some of them might be carriers.”

Manumanunitoga says they have also postponed all their meetings which also included their one-week Annual General Meeting scheduled for April.

FTA has over 4,000 members around the country.