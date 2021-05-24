Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 1:00 pm

The Ministry of Health is holding nothing back, trying to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kadavu.

57 new infections were recorded on the island bringing the total number of active cases to 232.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says frontliners are scattered across the island obtaining swabs and carrying out testing while two Gene-Expert machines are based at the Vunisea Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

“The teams that are going out doing screening, they are using rapid diagnostic tests. So given the situation in Vunisea, all the positive tests are considered positive and all the negative tests they have to bring it back again and re-do it in the Gene Expert machine to check because of the problem of false negativity amongst the rapid diagnostic tests.”

Doctor Fong says accessibility has been a challenge, however, this has been overcome with the assistance of locals.

“Only 50 percent of the area is accessible by road and the rest is by water. I do know that a few small boats were taken across also in the Veivueti. We took a lot of fuel across and we’ve been able to utilize small boats in the village.”

Tavuki District representative Sailasa Boteanakadavu says a health team has visited them and is also vaccinating people.

He says while most have had their first jab last month, those who were doubting the vaccine have come forward.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.