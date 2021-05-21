Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca

A large number of Nadi residents are currently at the Nadi International Airport to receive their second jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

With the second jabs being rolled out from this morning, Fijians were eagerly waiting at the airport to complete the vaccination process.

Even with the huge crowd, medical staff have implemented a well-organized process to ensure social distancing is practiced at all times.

Majority are frontline workers who had received their first jabs a few months back.