Frontliners are true patriotic Fijians: Dr Munshi

The increasing number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the Suva-Nausori containment zone is concerning.

Fijians are being urged to take the virus seriously as front liners are risking their lives daily.

Fiji Medical Association President, Dr Baharat Munshi says the frontliners are true patriotic Fijians who are trying their level best to protect Fijians.

Dr Munshi says COVID-19 is the biggest health humanitarian disaster our nation has faced.

“It really hurts us when one of our own gets the disease or has a very bad outcome. It really hurts.”

Dr Munshi has urged Fijians to follow COVID safe measures as it can reduce the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, FBC News has received reports that a doctor who tested positive for the virus has lost his battle to the COVID-19.

It is believed that the doctor was severely ill due to the virus.

