Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM

Frontline workers are not super-spreaders of COVID-19 says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking out against SODELPA MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi’s statement earlier today – Bainimarama says healthcare workers and thousands of essential personnel are battling COVID-19.

Bainimarama says these workers are putting themselves in the path of the deadly virus, shielding Fijian families

“These brave heroes go above and beyond the rest of us by not only risking their health and safety but sacrificing their precious time away from their families and loved ones. We must not waste the blood, the sweat and the tears shed by these selfless Fijians who are ensuring the safety of our beloved nation during this unprecedented crisis.”

He says every Fijian needs to play their part to help these frontliners fight the pandemic.

“To our frontline workers, please do not feel disheartened by people who do not appreciate the work that you do. Thank you for the brave and selfless work that you are doing. I salute you all. Thank you.”

The PM was speaking on a motion that called for a review of the non-sugar sector.