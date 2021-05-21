Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Pregnant mothers to visit the nearest health centre|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance|16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Police complaint filed against vaccination|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|No bus service on Sunday in containment areas|17 private practitioners to begin public service soon|More than one person can apply|Tumbled truck lands driver in hospital|Nine new cases, two from CWM Hospital|Evaluation underway to determine CWM lockdown|Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made|Reduced lending rates will benefit Fijians|Central Division has 284 active COVID cases|26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 2, 2021 4:25 pm

Frontline workers are not super-spreaders of COVID-19 says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking out against SODELPA MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi’s statement earlier today – Bainimarama says healthcare workers and thousands of essential personnel are battling COVID-19.

Bainimarama says these workers are putting themselves in the path of the deadly virus, shielding Fijian families

Article continues after advertisement

“These brave heroes go above and beyond the rest of us by not only risking their health and safety but sacrificing their precious time away from their families and loved ones. We must not waste the blood, the sweat and the tears shed by these selfless Fijians who are ensuring the safety of our beloved nation during this unprecedented crisis.”

He says every Fijian needs to play their part to help these frontliners fight the pandemic.

“To our frontline workers, please do not feel disheartened by people who do not appreciate the work that you do. Thank you for the brave and selfless work that you are doing. I salute you all. Thank you.”

The PM was speaking on a motion that called for a review of the non-sugar sector.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.