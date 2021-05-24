Home

Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 12:23 pm
Changing the mindset of the people in the Naitasiri province about the reality of the pandemic was a daunting task for COVID- response team before they could begin rolling out the vaccination program.

Sub-Divisional Nursing Manager, Sakapo Yalavairua says they made it their business to vaccinate the adults in the province, despite the challenging environment.

He adds frontliners crossed the rivers and tracked miles on foot to ensure they do justice to their calling.

“And I think them visiting house to house and talking about vaccination and collecting vaccination status of households motivated some people to access our vaccination site.”

Naluwai Villager, Waisale Soqonakalou says life is slowly going back to normal thanks to the extensive vaccination drive and the lifting of the Sawani border.

“Almost every villager in our area have received their first dose and some are fully vaccinated. We welcomed the initiative, as we believe that it is an effective strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 and return our lives to normalcy.”

Yalavairua says reinforcement from Suva and Nasinu has helped health officials in Vunidawa visit the Wainimala area, tikina Nabobuco and Nagonenicolo up at Nakida.

“The RFMF personnel joined the team at Laselevu reaching out to the hard-to-reach areas in the up Wainimala doing disease response as well as vaccination. Then, the surgical team from CWM joined us later to do mitigation and to cover the hard-to-reach areas.”

The vaccination program for students in Naitasiri also continues with overwhelming response.

