Frontline workers need necessary support

The Fiji Police Force is ensuring that those working on the frontline are provided with the necessary support services.

The Force’s psychologist Nicholas Fuata says it is important that those helping in the fight against COVID-19 have good mental health and are well-rested.

Fuata advised Divisional Commanders through skype that most of the cardiac arrests of young people today are caused by lack of sleep.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu also stresses the need for officers to be of sound mind and body to be able to carry out their duties effectively.

ACP Tudravu says it is also critical to ensure duties are assigned in such a way to avoid stress and disorders of the Force.