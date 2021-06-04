FRA outlines major road works

The Fiji Roads Authority will be conducting an extensive road repair work across the country to improve the level of service and safety for road users.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says the road work includes pothole repairs, resealing, upgrade of a certain portion of the Kings and Queens Road.

The pothole reduction programme will run for 18 months and the physical work for parts of the King’s Road will commence next month and it will take approximately 22 months to complete.

The Authority is also prioritizing the recovery work on the Korosomo Hill realignment that was damaged by Tropical Cyclones Ana and Yasa including the coastal protection and resilient low-level crossings in Ovalau.

The programmed works are planned for completion in December 2021.