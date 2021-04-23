Home

Four new cases of COVID-19

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 25, 2021 5:05 pm
Dr James Fong

Four new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed for Fiji.

Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says two were recorded in Nadi, one in Lautoka and one in Makoi.

Dr. Fong says three of these cases were people who attended the funeral in Lautoka which is regarded as a superspreader.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Fong says two of the positive cases are a couple who attended the funeral and were put in quarantine on Friday.

However, the couple had been out and about and so the Ministry has been tracking their movements five days prior to quarantine.

Dr. Fong says for the Makoi case, the Ministry is not certain of the source of her infection and contact tracing is underway to see whom she may have come in contact with.

The Ministry has now classified this case a community transmission.

Stay with us for more.

