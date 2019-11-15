Four new border quarantine cases

Four new border cases of COVID-19 have been announced by the Health Ministry.

The first is a 35-year-old man who travelled from the United Kingdom and arrived in Fiji from Auckland New Zealand on December 24th.

The second and the third cases are a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman who arrived from New Delhi, India on December 21st.

The fourth is a 55-year-old man who travelled from Mali and arrived on 31st December from Auckland.

The Ministry says all four individuals tested positive during quarantine in Nadi.

They have been safely and hygienically transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital in accordance with the standard protocol for confirmed cases.

All four have been asymptomatic and well, since arrival in Fiji.

Frontline border and quarantine staff who were directly involved with the cases have followed infection prevention and control protocols, and will be monitored and tested as necessary.

The Ministry adds they also have another positive case that is considered historical since the 39-year-old man had already tested positive between October-December while travelling in France and the United Kingdom.

He arrived from Hong Kong on December 21st but will not be counted as a new case for Fiji.

The individual tested negative during day 3 testing in border quarantine in Fiji.

He is symptom free but has been transferred to the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital as a precaution.

Fiji has had 53 cases since March 19th, with the last 35 cases detected in border quarantine.

Fiji now has five active cases, 263 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine.