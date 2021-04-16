Four new border quarantine cases announced

Four new border quarantine cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Ministry of Health.

The first two cases include a 38-year-old female and a 15-year-old male who traveled to Fiji from Manila, Philippines, arriving in Nadi on flight NZ952 from Auckland on the 8th of April.

The next two cases are a 69-year-old and a 38-year-old male who arrived in the country from Rajkot, India, arriving in Nadi on flight FJ1362 from Singapore on April 10th.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says all four border quarantine cases returned positive during routine testing while undergoing 14-day quarantine at a government-supervised border quarantine facility in Nadi.

They have been transferred to the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital according to the standard protocol for positive cases.

With these latest cases, there are now five active cases admitted at the Lautoka hospital isolation unit, with one recent recovery.

It’s now 364 days since the last case was detected outside the border quarantine on April 18th, 2020.

Fiji has had 72 cases in total, with 65 recoveries and two deaths, since the first case which was reported on March 19th, 2020.

The last 54 cases have been international travel-associated cases detected in border quarantine.

A total of 42,492 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted, with a daily average of 237 tests per day over the last seven days, and a weekly average of 2008 tests per week over the last 2 weeks.

There are currently 698 people who recently arrived from overseas undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine.