Four more test positive

May 16, 2021 8:56 pm

There are four new cases of COVID-19 today and all in the Central Division.

The Health Ministry says all cases stem from the cluster in Nadali, Nausori, which is believed to have started with a close contact case of the first Makoi cluster.

Article continues after advertisement

In today’s case the four individuals are all household contacts of case number 167 confirmed yesterday.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says all patients were entered into isolation yesterday and registered positive test results overnight.

“The Ministry’s contact tracing has expanded to investigate the travel histories and potential contacts of these four individuals.”

He says they are prepared for rising numbers of new cases over the next two days as a high volume of swab results from primary and secondary contacts of existing cases are processed with Fiji Centre for Disease Control (CDC) coming back online.

Doctor Fong says the Fiji Police Force has reported widespread compliance with the lockdown measures in Suva and Nausori.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we efficiently utilise the lockdown period to trace, test and, if necessary, isolate and treat COVID-positive patients. It is vital that Fijians living in Suva and Nausori continue to remain at home for the duration of the lockdown period. If you see gatherings, or other violations of our health measures, please call 158 or 917 to report them. If you are feeling any flu-like symptoms, such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and body ache, please call 158. Our teams will respond quickly to assist you.”

After three more recoveries and the latest cases, Fiji now has 49 active cases of COVID-19 with four being are border quarantine cases, 33 are local transmitted, and 12 are currently classified as cases of community transmission.


[Source: Fiji Police]

