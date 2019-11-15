Four more recover from COVID-19, only 6 remain active

Four more people have recovered from the deadly COVID-19, taking the total to 12 patients who are now in the all clear.

This means Fiji’s recovery rate is now 67% with only six cases now active.

Amongst those who have become the latest patients to recover is the man from Labasa and his wife, who have tested negative twice.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been briefed this morning by the health officials.

Included in this briefing was the update that 107 people were tested in the last two days and all results came back negative.

Fiji’s last confirmed case of COVID-19 was a week ago.